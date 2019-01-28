Out & About: 'As I See It' offers glimpse of artists' vision
Updated 1 hour ago
Artists have the ability to see and interpret the world in unusual ways.
Greensburg Art Center is giving those of us who don’t have such abilities to see through those special eyes via “As I See It,” a member exhibition running through March 1 in the Hempfield gallery and workshop space.
During a Jan. 26 reception, visitors were able to get a good look at the paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and other works created by various regional artists.
Honored with first prize was artist Carolyn Walker, for a portrait of Kyle Brooks , son of another local artist, Pamela Cooper.
Another event associated with “As I See It” is a free Cafe Art program, set for 2-4 p.m. Feb. 17. The informal reception will feature refreshments and another opportunity to talk with some of the featured artists.
Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.