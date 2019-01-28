Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: 'As I See It' offers glimpse of artists' vision

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Exhibiting artists Rose Sovyak (left) of Greensburg (work shown back, left) and Susan Wisneski of Greensburg (work shown right, back) pose for a photo Jan. 26 during the opening reception for the annual Greensburg Art Center membership show, “As I See It,” held at the Greensburg Art Center. First prize was awarded to Carolyn Taylor, second prize was awarded to Candice Joseph and third prize was awarded to June Robertson. The show will be on exhibit through March 1.
Exhibiting artists Pamela Cooper (left) and Debbie King, both of Greensburg (work shown bottom right) pose for a photo Jan. 26 during the opening reception for the annual Greensburg Art Center membership show, “As I See It,” held at the Greensburg Art Center. First prize was awarded to Carolyn Taylor, (work shown top left), second prize was awarded to Candice Joseph, and third prize was awarded to June Robertson. The show will be on exhibit through March 1.
Event co-chairs Catherine Rosensteel (left) of Greensburg and Bonnie Hoffman of Ligonier pose for a photo Jan. 26 during the opening reception for the annual Greensburg Art Center membership show, “As I See It,” held at the Greensburg Art Center. First prize was awarded to Carolyn Taylor, second prize was awarded to Candice Joseph and third prize was awarded to June Robertson. The show will be on exhibit through March 1.
Exhibiting artist and third prize recipient June Robertson (left) of Greensburg (work shown back) joins gallery committee member, Marcia Koynok of Greensburg for a photo Jan. 26 during the opening reception for the annual Greensburg Art Center membership show, “As I See It,” held at the Greensburg Art Center . First prize was awarded to Carolyn Taylor and second prize was awarded to Candice Joseph. The show will be on exhibit through March 1.
From left: James Kuhns and Sarah Hunter of Latrobe join Stacey Pydynkowski of Latrobe (work shown back) for a photo during the opening reception for the annual Greensburg Art Center membership show, “As I See It,” held Jan. 26 at the Greensburg Art Center. First prize was awarded to Carolyn Taylor, second prize was awarded to Candice Joseph and third prize was awarded to June Robertson. The show will be on exhibit through March 1.
Eugene A. Cooper Sr. of Greensburg joins the artist of his portrait (shown back) Nancy Dalverney of Monroeville for a photo Jan. 26 during the opening reception for the annual Greensburg Art Center membership show, “As I See It,” held at the Greensburg Art Center. First prize was awarded to Carolyn Taylor, second prize was awarded to Candice Joseph and third prize was awarded to June Robertson. The show will be on exhibit through March 1.
From left: Emily Bisel, Greensburg Art Center President Susan Kiren and Sue Pollins, all of Greensburg, gather for a photo Jan. 26 during the opening reception for the annual Greensburg Art Center membership show, “As I See It,” held at the Greensburg Art Center. First prize was awarded to Carolyn Taylor, second prize was awarded to Candice Joseph and third prize was awarded to June Robertson. The show will be on exhibit through March 1.
Artists have the ability to see and interpret the world in unusual ways.

Greensburg Art Center is giving those of us who don’t have such abilities to see through those special eyes via “As I See It,” a member exhibition running through March 1 in the Hempfield gallery and workshop space.

During a Jan. 26 reception, visitors were able to get a good look at the paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and other works created by various regional artists.

Honored with first prize was artist Carolyn Walker, for a portrait of Kyle Brooks , son of another local artist, Pamela Cooper.

Another event associated with “As I See It” is a free Cafe Art program, set for 2-4 p.m. Feb. 17. The informal reception will feature refreshments and another opportunity to talk with some of the featured artists.

Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

