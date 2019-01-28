Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Ruffed Grouse Society banquet aids feathered friends

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter Regional Director Lisa Rossi joins Mark Gera of Latrobe for a photo Jan. 25 during the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter’s 28th annual Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
Committee member Tracey McMahan of Greensburg joins her husband, event chairman Roy McMahan, for a photo Jan. 25 during the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter’s 28th annual Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
Randy Abraham (left) and Chris Rider, both of Fairchance, Fayette County, pose for a photo Jan. 25 during the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter’s 28th annual Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
From left: David Katz of Harrison City, Andrew Katz of Harrison City, Bailey Stapleton of Scottdale and Alex Clark of Jeannette gather for a photo Jan. 25 during the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter’s 28th annual Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
Committee members (from left) Jill and Dan Dunlap of New Alexandria and Joe Frederick of Latrobe gather for a photo Jan. 25 during the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter’s 28th annual Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
From left: Jason Kitz of Ruffsdale purchases a raffle ticket Jan. 25 from committee members Stacy Shank and Skylar Shank of Latrobe during the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter’s 28th annual Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet, held at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
Forget the black tie, here come the denim and flannel.

The banquet facility at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree became a sportsmen’s paradise on Jan. 25 for the 28th annual Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet hosted by the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter.

A large part of the event is the raffle of numerous items designed to make the next outdoor excursion a deluxe adventure. Tables ringed the room to display camping gear, firearms and accessories, including one shotgun that emcee Larry Hornyak said Jed Clampett would have been proud to own.

There also was outdoor-themed artwork and decorative items, jewelry for the gals who weren’t interested in all the guy stuff and even a supply of Rizzo’s famous spaghetti sauce — perhaps to add a gourmet touch to a wild game meal?

The Ruffed Grouse Society was founded in 1961 and makes its headquarters in Coraopolis, Allegheny County.

Members are mainly grouse and woodcock hunters who support national conservation and management efforts to ensure the future of those species, along with songbirds and other wildlife. The society employs wildlife biologists to work with private landowners, land managers and local, state and federal government entities.

The Western Allegheny Chapter’s banquet is traditionally one of the top 10 fundraising events for the entire society.

Event chairman Roy McMahan said he and “some of the guys” were responsible for organizing the evening’s activities.

Seen: Regional Director Lisa Rossi, Mark Gera, Tracey McMahan, Dan and Jill Dunlap, Joe Frederick, Larry Keller, Brian Zimmerman, Bill Keck, Jason Kitz, Dan and Janet Hufton, David and Cheryl Katz, Andrew Katz, Gig Diorio, Tom and Diane Baldrige, Beth Sutton, Dan Hudec, Matt Conner, Toni Chovanec, Stacy Shank, Skylar Shank, Dr. Bill Choby, Rick Herd and Kevin Adams .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

