Out & About

Out & About: Trolley ride connects 2 Saint Vincent gallery shows

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Saint Vincent College students (from left) Gertrude Tesar of Cumberland, Md., Maria Fetty of Pittsburgh, Kate Torisky of Pittsburgh and Billy Vana of Monaca gather for a photo during the opening reception for “Common Threads,” held in The Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 24, 2019.
Corey Churilla joins his wife, Lauren Churilla, curator at the The Foster and Muriel McCarl Gallery, for a photo during the opening reception for “Common Threads” held in The Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 24, 2019.
Saint Vincent College students (from left) Thomas McKeon of Hollidaysburg, Patrick Spollen of Alexandria, Va., Joseph Corne of Pittsburgh and Derek Fether of Vintondale gather for a photo during the opening reception for “Common Threads,” held in The Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 24, 2019.
Carolyn Frall (left) and Kathy Koontz pose for a photo during the opening reception for “Common Threads,” held in The Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery in the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 24, 2019.
Saint Vincent College students (from left) Alanna Hernandez,of Columbia, Md., and Maggie Klingensmith of Murrysville pose for a photo during the opening reception for “A Hidden Wholeness — The Zen Photography of Thomas Merton,” held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 24, 2019.
Ishmael Solomon of Latrobe, assistant director of residence and multicultural student life at Saint Vincent College, and Anna Borges of Unity Township, graduate coordinator of student activities at Saint Vincent College, pose for a photo during the opening reception for “A Hidden Wholeness — The Zen Photography of Thomas Merton,” held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 24, 2019.
Rev. Pio Adamonis O.S.B. stops for a photo during the opening reception for “A Hidden Wholeness — The Zen Photography of Thomas Merton,” held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 24, 2019.
Andrew Julo (left), Saint Vincent Gallery curator, joins Fr. Edward Mazich, O.S.B., seminary rector, for a photo during the opening reception for “A Hidden Wholeness — The Zen Photography of Thomas Merton,” held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 24, 2019.
The Neighborhood Trolley trundled around Saint Vincent College on Jan. 24, carrying visitors between openings in two campus galleries.

In the Saint Vincent Gallery, they found “a visual reminder to slow down, linger over and reflect upon the world as it exists around us,” according to curator Andrew Julo , in an exhibition titled “A Hidden Wholeness — The Zen Photography of Thomas Merton.”

Running through March 8, photographs by the late Trappist monk, author and activist are on loan from the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. The opening included a talk by the center’s director, Paul Pearson .

Down the hill in the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery, curator Lauren Churilla presided over the opening of “Common Threads: Weavers of Western and Central Pennsylvania.”

With more than 20 coverlets and historical details from 14 area weavers, the exhibition gives a nod to the planned spring opening of the Westmoreland County Historical Society’s new education center at Historic Hanna’s Town.

The historical society and coverlet gallery are community partners, Churilla says, in the work of “preserving the past and creating a better present and future.”

The coverlet show continues through June 7.

Details: gallery.stvincent.edu or mccarlgallery.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

