Out & About: Trolley ride connects 2 Saint Vincent gallery shows

The Neighborhood Trolley trundled around Saint Vincent College on Jan. 24, carrying visitors between openings in two campus galleries.

In the Saint Vincent Gallery, they found “a visual reminder to slow down, linger over and reflect upon the world as it exists around us,” according to curator Andrew Julo , in an exhibition titled “A Hidden Wholeness — The Zen Photography of Thomas Merton.”

Running through March 8, photographs by the late Trappist monk, author and activist are on loan from the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. The opening included a talk by the center’s director, Paul Pearson .

Down the hill in the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery, curator Lauren Churilla presided over the opening of “Common Threads: Weavers of Western and Central Pennsylvania.”

With more than 20 coverlets and historical details from 14 area weavers, the exhibition gives a nod to the planned spring opening of the Westmoreland County Historical Society’s new education center at Historic Hanna’s Town.

The historical society and coverlet gallery are community partners, Churilla says, in the work of “preserving the past and creating a better present and future.”

The coverlet show continues through June 7.

Details: gallery.stvincent.edu or mccarlgallery.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.