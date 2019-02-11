Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Mosaics adorn Penn State New Ken art gallery walls

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Exhibiting artist Steven “Stevo” Sadvary (left) of Penn Hills (art shown) explains his technique of mosaic art to Bill Booth of Lower Burrell during the opening reception for the exhibit by Sadvary, held Feb. 8 in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
Exhibiting artist Steven “Stevo” Sadvary (left) of Penn Hills (art shown) explains his technique of mosaic art to Bill Booth of Lower Burrell during the opening reception for the exhibit by Sadvary, held Feb. 8 in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
From left: Kate and Ted Finney of McMurray mingle with Salvatore Caito of Penn Hills during the opening reception Feb. 8 for the mosaic exhibit by Steven “Stevo” Sadvary, held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
From left: Kate and Ted Finney of McMurray mingle with Salvatore Caito of Penn Hills during the opening reception Feb. 8 for the mosaic exhibit by Steven “Stevo” Sadvary, held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
Some of the pieces of art on display during the opening reception Feb. 8 for the mosaic exhibit by Steven “Stevo” Sadvary of Penn Hills, held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
Some of the pieces of art on display during the opening reception Feb. 8 for the mosaic exhibit by Steven “Stevo” Sadvary of Penn Hills, held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
“Clemente Bridge” is on display Feb. 8 during the opening reception for the mosaic exhibit by Steven “Stevo” Sadvary of Penn Hills held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
“Clemente Bridge” is on display Feb. 8 during the opening reception for the mosaic exhibit by Steven “Stevo” Sadvary of Penn Hills held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
Some of the pieces of art on display during the opening reception Feb. 8 for the mosaic exhibit by Steven “Stevo” Sadvary of Penn Hills, held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
Some of the pieces of art on display during the opening reception Feb. 8 for the mosaic exhibit by Steven “Stevo” Sadvary of Penn Hills, held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
Gallery director Tina Booth (left) of Lower Burrell and exhibiting artist Steven “Stevo” Sadvary of Penn Hills (art shown back) pose Feb. 8 for a photo during the opening reception for the mosaic exhibit by Sadvary, held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.
Gallery director Tina Booth (left) of Lower Burrell and exhibiting artist Steven “Stevo” Sadvary of Penn Hills (art shown back) pose Feb. 8 for a photo during the opening reception for the mosaic exhibit by Sadvary, held in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell.

Updated 2 hours ago

Steven “Stevo” Sadvary is making the world “a more beautiful, happier place” one mosaic at a time.

The Penn Hills resident, who has an art studio in Squirrel Hill, is sharing his beautiful, happy vision with an exhibition in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Lower Burrell.

A reception for the show, which features more than 30 recent pieces, was held Feb. 8.

You may already have seen Sadvary’s work without realizing it. His mosaics adorn Pittsburgh-area hotel lobbies, restaurants, residences, parks and walls. One was selected for a religious art show at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

He also was among a pool of artists chosen to create a mural in Pittsburgh’s North Side through the Sprout Fund.

The Penn State show runs through Feb. 28. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

Check out more of Sadvary’s work at stevosphere.com . For gallery information, call 724-334-6056.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me