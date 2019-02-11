Out & About: Mosaics adorn Penn State New Ken art gallery walls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steven “Stevo” Sadvary is making the world “a more beautiful, happier place” one mosaic at a time.

The Penn Hills resident, who has an art studio in Squirrel Hill, is sharing his beautiful, happy vision with an exhibition in the art gallery at Penn State New Kensington in Lower Burrell.

A reception for the show, which features more than 30 recent pieces, was held Feb. 8.

You may already have seen Sadvary’s work without realizing it. His mosaics adorn Pittsburgh-area hotel lobbies, restaurants, residences, parks and walls. One was selected for a religious art show at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

He also was among a pool of artists chosen to create a mural in Pittsburgh’s North Side through the Sprout Fund.

The Penn State show runs through Feb. 28. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

Check out more of Sadvary’s work at stevosphere.com . For gallery information, call 724-334-6056.

