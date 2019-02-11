Out & About: West Overton exhibit says 'We Can Do It!'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Judging from the Feb. 9 opening reception crowd, “We Can Do It! WWII” is going to be a big draw at the West Overton Distillery Museum.

The crowd was wall-to-wall, vying for a look at the traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh that gives an overview of Western Pennsylvania’s part in the war effort on the home, industrial and battle fronts.

Complementing the history center’s materials are displays from other area museums that delve even deeper into the World War II era, including the intriguing “Beer in WWII” from Brew: The Museum of Beer.

Though Brew doesn’t yet have a brick-and-mortar location, founders are planning a major facility in Pittsburgh.

Founder Joe McAllister said that the traditional association of beer with Germany posed a marketing challenge for American brewers during both world wars. Beer had to be branded in a pro-American way, as a morale-builder and uniting force for both soldiers and civilians.

Also representing Brew at West Overton were Mike Tysarczyk and Paul Young accompanied by Alicia Animucka.

The traveling exhibit is on display through March 26 at the historical complex near Scottdale, while West Overton’s portion will remain until Oct. 31.

Seen at the opening: West Overton executive director Jessica Kadie-Barclay and education director Aaron Hollis, and Alyssa Bruno of Apollo, who's donned overalls and red kerchief to portray Rosie the Riveter for "We Can Do It!" since 2015.

