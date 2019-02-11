Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: West Overton exhibit says 'We Can Do It!'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Susan Ansell of Scottdale poses for a photo near one of her family’s old photos Feb. 9 during the opening reception for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Susan Ansell of Scottdale poses for a photo near one of her family’s old photos Feb. 9 during the opening reception for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
From left: Barbara Ferrier of Greensburg joins board member John Faith and Amy, both of Greensburg, during the opening reception Feb. 9 for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
From left: Barbara Ferrier of Greensburg joins board member John Faith and Amy, both of Greensburg, during the opening reception Feb. 9 for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
West Overton Museums Manager of Learning and Guest Experience, Aaron Hollis of Scottdale, and Director of Operations, Aleasha Monroe of Scottdale, pose for a photo Feb. 9 during the opening reception for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
West Overton Museums Manager of Learning and Guest Experience, Aaron Hollis of Scottdale, and Director of Operations, Aleasha Monroe of Scottdale, pose for a photo Feb. 9 during the opening reception for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Executive Director of West Overton Museums, Jessica Kadie-Barclay of Scottdale, joins her son, John Barclay, 7, for a game of “Slinky,” during the opening reception Feb. 9 for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Executive Director of West Overton Museums, Jessica Kadie-Barclay of Scottdale, joins her son, John Barclay, 7, for a game of “Slinky,” during the opening reception Feb. 9 for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Executive Director of West Overton Museums, Jessica Kadie-Barclay of Scottdale, joins her son, John Barclay, 7, for a game of “Slinky,” during the opening reception Feb. 9 for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Executive Director of West Overton Museums, Jessica Kadie-Barclay of Scottdale, joins her son, John Barclay, 7, for a game of “Slinky,” during the opening reception Feb. 9 for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Alexandria Lacombe (left) of Connellsville joins Alyssa Bruno of Apollo, portraying “Rosie the Riveter,” for a photo during the opening reception Feb. 9 for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Alexandria Lacombe (left) of Connellsville joins Alyssa Bruno of Apollo, portraying “Rosie the Riveter,” for a photo during the opening reception Feb. 9 for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Representing Brew: The Museum of Beer in Pittsburgh, (from left) Mike Tysarczyk of Shaler, Paul Young of Highland Park and Joe McAllister of the North Side, gather for a photo Feb. 9 during the opening reception for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.
Representing Brew: The Museum of Beer in Pittsburgh, (from left) Mike Tysarczyk of Shaler, Paul Young of Highland Park and Joe McAllister of the North Side, gather for a photo Feb. 9 during the opening reception for “We Can Do It! WWII”, a traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center, held at the West Overton Distillery Museum in Scottdale.

Updated 2 hours ago

Judging from the Feb. 9 opening reception crowd, “We Can Do It! WWII” is going to be a big draw at the West Overton Distillery Museum.

The crowd was wall-to-wall, vying for a look at the traveling exhibition from the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh that gives an overview of Western Pennsylvania’s part in the war effort on the home, industrial and battle fronts.

Complementing the history center’s materials are displays from other area museums that delve even deeper into the World War II era, including the intriguing “Beer in WWII” from Brew: The Museum of Beer.

Though Brew doesn’t yet have a brick-and-mortar location, founders are planning a major facility in Pittsburgh.

Founder Joe McAllister said that the traditional association of beer with Germany posed a marketing challenge for American brewers during both world wars. Beer had to be branded in a pro-American way, as a morale-builder and uniting force for both soldiers and civilians.

Also representing Brew at West Overton were Mike Tysarczyk and Paul Young accompanied by Alicia Animucka.

The traveling exhibit is on display through March 26 at the historical complex near Scottdale, while West Overton’s portion will remain until Oct. 31.

Seen at the opening: West Overton executive director Jessica Kadie-Barclay and education director Aaron Hollis, John and Amy Faith, Barbara Ferrier, Susan Ansell, Endy Reindl, Chris Bartley, Karleen Preator, Kate Flewelling, Lucas Herter, Joanna Moyar, Rick Meason, Gene and Tiffany Kowalewski, Frank and Kris Hayes, Martha Grib, Pam Kruppa, Robert Duvuvei and Alyssa Bruno of Apollo, who’s donned overalls and red kerchief to portray Rosie the Riveter for “We Can Do It!” since 2015.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me