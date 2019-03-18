Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Latrobe Art Center open house highlights renovations | TribLIVE.com
Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe Art Center open house highlights renovations

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 18, 2019 1:30 a.m
865809_web1_gtr-OA-latrobereno8-031819
photos: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Doreen Currie (left) of Unity and Peg Panasiti of Latrobe
865809_web1_gtr-OA-latrobereno7-031819
photos: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Members of the Westmoreland Photographers Society Annie Geiger of Arona and Rex Moyer of Unity attend the open house.
865809_web1_gtr-OA-latrobereno4-031819
photos: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Latrobe Art Center board members (from left) Marty Singer of Latrobe, Kathy Rafferty of Unity, Kathy Sobota of Unity, and Jim Okonak of Latrobe gather March 14 during the open house to celebrate the completion of renovations to two of the center’s galleries, held at the Latrobe Art Center.
865809_web1_gtr-OA-latrobereno5-031819
photos: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lisa McCracken, of Latrobe, and Nancy Smith, of Greensburg, pose for a photo during the open house to celebrate the completion of renovations to two of the center’s galleries, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 14, 2019.
865809_web1_gtr-OA-latrobereno6-031819
photos: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Bruce Shirey (left) of Unity and Bob Myers of Greensburg
865809_web1_gtr-OA-latrobereno3-031819
photos: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Briana Tomack, of Derry, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce president, joins Latrobe Art Center board member, Linda Boxx, of Latrobe, and center director, Lauren Buches, of Greensburg, for a photo during the open house to celebrate the completion of renovations to two of the center’s galleries, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 14, 2019.
865809_web1_gtr-OA-latrobereno1-031819
photos: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Latrobe Art Center’s Joe Bellack (left), assistant director, and Lauren Buches, director, share the honors of cutting the ribbon during the open house.
865809_web1_gtr-OA-latrobereno2-031819
photos: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Latrobe Art Center staff, (from left), Joe Bellack, of Unity Township, Seth Rupert, of Vandergrift, Janet Mason, of Unity Township, and Rosanne Bodziak, of Latrobe, gather for a photo during the open house to celebrate the completion of renovations to two of the center’s galleries, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 14, 2019.

Improvements and expansions just keep on coming at the Latrobe Art Center.

Since it was established in 2002, the creative space in downtown Latrobe has grown from one room to three, including the main gallery, annex gallery, Ricolita’s Cafe and a classroom.

A recent round of renovations was showcased at an open house March 14.

Visitors walked on floors in the two galleries that were sanded and stained to match. Walls were painted and a lounge area, featuring armchairs and a table with USB ports, was added in the annex gallery, along with track lighting, wider columns and a brick wall.

Other improvements include new furniture and updated appliances for the cafe.

Executive Director Lauren Buches said she hopes the lounge will appeal to students at the nearby Westmoreland County Community College Latrobe Education Center, along with other community members. It’s a perfect space “to relax, read a book, study for classes or maybe even work on something creative,” she said.

“This is nicer than a lot of Pittsburgh galleries,” visitor Myla Pearce said.

A $5,000 grant from the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority paid for the original wood floor to be sanded and stained. Other renovation funds came from the John & Regina Rafferty Bruno Memorial Fund, the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and LAC Grants.

Nancy Smith of DesignCare in Greensburg, who designed the renovations, was among open house guests, accompanied by friends Lisa McCracken and Joe Mattock.

Also seen: Marty Singer, Joe Bellack, Linda Boxx, Briana Tomack, Joe Scobel, Peg Panasiti, Vince and Sue Hrubes, Richard and Eileen Stoner, Don and Doreen Currie, Kathy Sobota, Jim Okonak, Kathy Rafferty, Rosanne Bodziak, Jared Bundy, Louise Bates, Seth Rupert, Bruce Shirey, Bob Myers, John and Nancy Siko, Becky Mormack, Gerry Boring, Janice Migyanka and Jarod and Bridgette Trunzo with daughters Sophia and Avila.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

