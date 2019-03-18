Out & About: Latrobe Art Center open house highlights renovations

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Improvements and expansions just keep on coming at the Latrobe Art Center.

Since it was established in 2002, the creative space in downtown Latrobe has grown from one room to three, including the main gallery, annex gallery, Ricolita’s Cafe and a classroom.

A recent round of renovations was showcased at an open house March 14.

Visitors walked on floors in the two galleries that were sanded and stained to match. Walls were painted and a lounge area, featuring armchairs and a table with USB ports, was added in the annex gallery, along with track lighting, wider columns and a brick wall.

Other improvements include new furniture and updated appliances for the cafe.

Executive Director Lauren Buches said she hopes the lounge will appeal to students at the nearby Westmoreland County Community College Latrobe Education Center, along with other community members. It’s a perfect space “to relax, read a book, study for classes or maybe even work on something creative,” she said.

“This is nicer than a lot of Pittsburgh galleries,” visitor Myla Pearce said.

A $5,000 grant from the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority paid for the original wood floor to be sanded and stained. Other renovation funds came from the John & Regina Rafferty Bruno Memorial Fund, the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and LAC Grants.

Nancy Smith of DesignCare in Greensburg, who designed the renovations, was among open house guests, accompanied by friends Lisa McCracken and Joe Mattock.

