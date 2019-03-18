Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Latrobe BPW annual tea draws record crowd
Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe BPW annual tea draws record crowd

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 18, 2019
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea11-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jackie Elliott, of Unity Township, committee member, Nikki Cecchini, of New Alexandria, committee member, Malinda Sherid, of Hempfield Township, and Vivian Williams, of Johnstown, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Business & Professional Women Spring Tea, Fashion Show and Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019.
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea9-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Andrea Vick of Latrobe models a dress and jewelry from the YWCA Thrift Store in Greensburg.
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea8-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Stephanie Ankeny of Latrobe models a selection from the YWCA Thrift Store in Greensburg on March 16 during the fashion show held at the Latrobe Business & Professional Women Spring Tea, Fashion Show and Luncheon, at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea10-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Riley Belash of Latrobe models a dress, shoes and handbag from the YWCA Thrift Store in Greensburg.
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea6-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lisa Bossar, of Level Green, Gennie Martinelli, of Cranberry Township, and Kerry Dettorre, of Blairsville, gather for a photo during the Latrobe Business & Professional Women Spring Tea, Fashion Show and Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019.
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea7-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Norma Dey of Greensburg, Denise Giron of Greensburg and Cindy Leonard of Youngwood, YWCA Westmoreland County executive director
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea5-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: The “Mad Hatters,” Kelly Shannon of Unity Township, Dana Shannon of Latrobe, Carolyn Machen of Latrobe and Kate O’Rourke of Latrobe.
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea4-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: The “Cool Chicks,” committee member Angela Apple of Latrobe joins Heather Carns of Latrobe, Deb Bowman of Latrobe and Lisa Hoffman of Latrobe.
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea3-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Nicole Purnell, Latrobe BPW president, joins New Member of the Year recipient, Laurie Corbett of Latrobe, and Woman of the Year recipient, Marsha St. Pierre of Latrobe.
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea2-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Nicole Webb of Bethel Park (left) and Rachel Nash of McMurray
865827_web1_gtr-OA-BPWtea1-031819
PHOTOS: Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jean Calabrace, of Latrobe, event chair and BPW District 3 director, joins committee members, Jan Poole, of Latrobe, Kara Gaia, of Latrobe, and Theresa Rusbosin, of Latrobe, BPW/PA state president, for a photo during the Latrobe Business & Professional Women Spring Tea, Fashion Show and Luncheon, held at the Greensburg Ramada Hotel & Conference Center on Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019.

Whether the draw is lunch at imaginatively decorated tables, a show of fun fashions or the company of a big group of service-minded women, the Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club has found a winning formula for its Spring Tea.

The tea was held March 16 in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center.

In her welcoming remarks, President Nicole Purnell said attendance was a sellout at 330, the largest crowd ever for the annual event.

As the club’s only fundraiser, Purnell said, the 2018 tea provided more than $8,500 to be distributed in the form of scholarships, high school achievement awards and philanthropy in the Latrobe-Derry area.

Purnell introduced Laurie Corbett as the Latrobe BPW New Member of the Year for 2018. Among many personal and professional pursuits, Corbett owns Eclectique, a downtown Latrobe boutique offering “handcrafted items, vintage gifts and fabulous finds.”

As husband Jeremy St. Pierre looked on, Marsha St. Pierre was recognized as the group’s 2018 Woman of the Year, for her long list of benevolent activities.

Purnell also shared this interesting bit of trivia: As a high-schooler, the Canadian-born St. Pierre was in a cooking class with actor Michael J. Fox.

Models Tracy Rocco, Michelle Teague, Stephanie Ankeny, Andrea Vick and Riley Belash modeled fashions from the YWCA Westmoreland Thrift Store.

More than three dozen tables displayed fanciful themes, such as Kara Gaia’s “Roaring Twenties,” Susie Mough’s “When You Wish Upon a Star” and Debbie Franco’s “Luau.”

Event chairwoman was Jean Calabrace.

Proving that it sometimes takes a village to get things done, the event committee included Angela Apple, Joelyn Aukerman, Barbara Baldwin, Nikki Cecchini, Jackie Elliott, Tracy Grace, Karen Laskie, Danette Meredith, Karen Mowry, Georgia Pavlik, Barb Planinsek, Michelle Stoops and Andrea Vick.

Also, Jan Poole, Grace Rigoni, Lisa Tatone, Michelle Teague, Ruthie Timlin-Shirey, Emily Tumbleson, Teresa Whitacre, Kerry Ozmelek, Tracy Rocco, Janet Riordan, Deneen Krowicki, Shelly Cottrill and Theresa Rusbosin, Latrobe club member who is also Pennsylvania state BPW president.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

