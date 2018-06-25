Travel tip: Punxsutawney's summer festival promises more groundhog fun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Everybody knows about Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney — from local to national news, the Jefferson County borough gets its 15 minutes of fame every Feb. 2.

Perhaps lesser known is the annual Groundhog Festival, now in its 52nd year. You won't have to get up before dawn or stand in the freezing cold to enjoy the carnival rides and games, music, food, crafters and kids' activities planned for July 1 through 7 in downtown Punxsutawney.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. July 1 with a Park & Shine Cruz In car show.

For Independence Day, there will be music by Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band, followed by fireworks.

The festival also is supported year-round by sales of groundhog-themed merchandise available at groundhogstuff.com, a website labeled as “Punxsutawney Phil's Official Souvenir Shop.”

Details: groundhogfestival.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.