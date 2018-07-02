Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Travel tip: Plan ahead for stress-free road trips

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Plan ahead to keep passengers happy on long road trips.
There's more to getting ready for a road trip than checking your car's oil and tire pressure.

Here are a few tips from various online sources for making your next long car ride an experience to enjoy, instead of an ordeal to endure:

• Make checklists and pack in advance. Don't forget an emergency kit for the vehicle and a first aid kit for the passengers.

• Assign personal space and responsibilities for each passenger.

• Pack some healthy snacks. Overloading on junk food can lead to irritability, especially in a confined space.

• Plan some family bonding time with games and activities you can do in the car.

• Audio books are a great diversion — and a source of follow-up conversation.

• Charge your electronic devices, but get paper maps to back them up, just in case. Wireless service can be spotty in remote areas.

• If possible, lower stress by keeping your itinerary loose to allow for unexpected stops or delays.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

