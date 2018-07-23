Travel tip: Chautauqua Institution offers vacation-time learning
If you’ve been curious about the Chautauqua Institution, the famed educational-cultural-recreational retreat in southwestern New York, August might be a good time to go.
Programming for Aug. 4-11 will focus on the role of art — particularly music — in cross-cultural collaboration and global understanding. A highlight of the week will a performance by world-renowned classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
The week also will include more music, theater, an art show and a 2.75-mile run/walk around the perimeter of the institution on the shore of Chautauqua Lake, about 40 miles east of Erie.
Since 1874, the institution has offered vacation-time learning opportunities in academics, music, art and physical education. This summer’s programming runs through Aug. 26.
Details: chq.org
