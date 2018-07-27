Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

Tourist gets locked inside historic New York City fortress

The Associated Press | Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:57 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Talk about a tourist trap!

A woman visiting New York City says she got locked inside a historic fortress and prison and was stuck for about an hour because a guard didn’t have a key.

Shakira Stover tells the New York Post she was walking around Castle Williams on Governors Island on Wednesday when the doors were closed and padlocked.

The 35-year-old American living in Spain says she screamed for help and got the attention of a pair of British tourists, who summoned a guard.

Stover says the guard didn’t have a key and had to get a park ranger to punch in the padlock code.

The fortress was built in 1811 to protect New York Harbor from the British. It was a military prison until 1965.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me