Travel tip: Philadelphia museum offers kid-friendly Labor Day
Updated 22 hours ago
With Labor Day often being the last hurrah for family summertime excursions, Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution is offering a kid-friendly weekend.
Children 12 and younger will receive free admission from Sept. 1 to 3 at the facility that opened in 2017 and promises to explore America’s beginnings in exciting new ways.
Each child will receive a free back-to-school pack with colored pencils, eraser, history-themed coloring book and pocket-sized Declaration of Independence.
Revolution Place, the museum’s interactive discovery center, immerses kids and adults in a military encampment, a tavern, a home and a meeting house to illustrate how the American Revolution took root.
Details: 877-740-1776 or amrevmuseum.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.