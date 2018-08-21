Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Travel

App maps more than 100 Civil War battlefield sites

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
The American Battlefield Trust has released a free smartphone app to help orient visitors - onsite or at home - as they explore the nation’s Civil War battlefields.
Whether a history buff planning to explore sites on foot or an armchair traveler fascinated by plotting areas that contributed to America’s story, the American Battlefield Trust may have an app for you.

By downloading its new, free app, one can explore the nation’s Civil War battlefields and learn about the fighting that took place on each, according to a news release.

The Trust’s Civil War Battle Maps application offers more than 100 maps created by the Trust’s veteran cartographer, Steve Stanley, showing military maneuvers on the war’s best-known battlegrounds. Whether it’s Chickamauga, Shiloh, Appomattox or another hallowed Civil War site, each place was made famous by the momentous events that transpired on these now-tranquil landscapes, the release notes.

Developed for the Trust by Neotreks Inc . of Castle Rock, Colo., the GPS-enabled app empowers users to follow each battle’s action whether from a recliner or while walking or hiking across historic ground. Its collection covers 83 battlefields in 142 maps, from Pennsylvania’s Gettysburg to New Mexico’s Glorieta Pass.

More complex battles, such as Gettysburg, have multiple maps to explain the fighting as it unfolded across sometimes expansive terrain.

“This new digital resource is like having an atlas in your pocket, chock-full of detailed and well-researched maps of the nation’s most important Civil War battlefields. The Battle Maps app helps people visualize where soldiers were and how they moved, orients visitors to the field, gives them a sense of the action, and links them to other resources to learn more. It’s a great tool to better understand these unique places and the momentous history that happened at them,” Trust president James Lighthizer says in the release.

Called a one-stop shop for history aficionados, the app includes an overview of the 4-year-long war, timelines of each year of the fighting, and brief histories of 14 of the conflict’s major campaigns plus the Confederates’ 1862 excursion into Kentucky, as well as links to the Trust’s full suite of mobile Battle App guides.

Details: battlefields.org/mobile-apps

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

