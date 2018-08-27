Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

Travel tip: Groundhog fun never ends in Punxsutawney

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Punxsutawney continues its slate of groundhog-themed events with Wojack Weekend on Sept. 8.
Punxsutawney continues its slate of groundhog-themed events with Wojack Weekend on Sept. 8.

Updated 3 hours ago

It’s like Groundhog Day never ends in Punxsutawney. Somebody should make a movie about that…

Next on the slate of groundhog-themed events in the Clearfield County burg is Wojack Weekend on Sept. 8.

The festival name comes from the first inhabitants of the area. According to Delaware Native American legend, the wojack, which became “‘woodchuck” in English, was a “grandfather” of the tribe.

There will be Native American cultural demonstrations, displays and storytelling, along with performances, arts and crafts, walking tours and the annual Groundhog Picnic.

The wily wojack himself will make an appearance at Phil’s Elixir of Life Ceremony on Gobbler’s Knob, partaking of a potion that assures seven more years of life.

Details: groundhog.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me