Travel tip: Groundhog fun never ends in Punxsutawney

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s like Groundhog Day never ends in Punxsutawney. Somebody should make a movie about that…

Next on the slate of groundhog-themed events in the Clearfield County burg is Wojack Weekend on Sept. 8.

The festival name comes from the first inhabitants of the area. According to Delaware Native American legend, the wojack, which became “‘woodchuck” in English, was a “grandfather” of the tribe.

There will be Native American cultural demonstrations, displays and storytelling, along with performances, arts and crafts, walking tours and the annual Groundhog Picnic.

The wily wojack himself will make an appearance at Phil’s Elixir of Life Ceremony on Gobbler’s Knob, partaking of a potion that assures seven more years of life.

Details: groundhog.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.