Universal closes Jurassic Park ride, preps for sequel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Universal Studios Hollywood's Jurassic Park — The Ride went extinct Monday.

The theme park closed the iconic ride after 22 years of service, Lonely Planet reports.

Opened in 1996, the ride took guests on a boat ride past animatronic dinosaurs to the tune of John Williams' classic soundtrack.

Lonely Planet reports that hundreds of guests waited in lines with nearly three-hour wait times to take one last ride.

But all is not lost. The park has announced it's shutting the ride down to build a sequel: Jurassic World Ride, set to debut in 2019.

The updated ride will use portions of the old ride, while taking advantage of modern technology and let riders experience some of the new films' classic scenes.

Universal said it would retain the ride's classic 84-foot drop at the end.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.