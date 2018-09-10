Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

Travel tip: Brochure lists Somerset County scenic routes

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
The Flight 93 National Memorial is featured in the new “Somerset Scenic Six” brochure of scenic drives in Somerset County.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The Flight 93 National Memorial is featured in the new “Somerset Scenic Six” brochure of scenic drives in Somerset County.

Updated 16 hours ago

Just in time for fall foliage, the “Somerset Scenic Six” brochure, a collection of drives around Somerset County and the surrounding region, is available from Somerset Inc. and the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.

Each of the six routes showcases area attractions, charming towns, stunning vistas and the natural beauty of the Laurel Highlands.

Using the Somerset County Courthouse as a starting point, the two-hour drives include the Flight 93, Mason Dixon, Mount Davis, Ohiopyle, Pike & Ridge Road and Coal Heritage loops.

Copies of th e brochure, with turn-by-turn directions, are available from Somerset Inc. or the chamber. The GPX files for all tours can be downloaded at somersetscenicsix.com.

Details: 814-443-1748 or somersetpa.net

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me