Travel tip: Brochure lists Somerset County scenic routes
Updated 16 hours ago
Just in time for fall foliage, the “Somerset Scenic Six” brochure, a collection of drives around Somerset County and the surrounding region, is available from Somerset Inc. and the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.
Each of the six routes showcases area attractions, charming towns, stunning vistas and the natural beauty of the Laurel Highlands.
Using the Somerset County Courthouse as a starting point, the two-hour drives include the Flight 93, Mason Dixon, Mount Davis, Ohiopyle, Pike & Ridge Road and Coal Heritage loops.
Copies of th e brochure, with turn-by-turn directions, are available from Somerset Inc. or the chamber. The GPX files for all tours can be downloaded at somersetscenicsix.com.
Details: 814-443-1748 or somersetpa.net
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.