Travel

Travel tip: A little courtesy goes a long way on airplanes

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
A little courtesy goes a long way in making an airplane trip more comfortable for you and your fellow passengers.
There are things you can do to make your airplane trip more comfortable:

Drink water to stay hydrated, layer up to combat chilly cabin temperatures, move around to avoid blood clots.

But what can you do to help keep your seatmates comfortable? A little courtesy goes a long way.

Here are a few tips:

• Take it easy on the drinks. Pressurized cabin air means you react faster to the effects of alcohol.

• Keep your socks and/or shoes on. Nobody wants to look at (or potentially smell) your bare feet.

• Try out a new sleep or motion sickness medication. A bad reaction will make for a miserable trip for you, your fellow passengers and the flight crew.

Source: theculturetrip.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

