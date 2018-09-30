Travel tip: Find an unusual view of Pennsylvania fall foliage
Updated 3 hours ago
Peak fall foliage time in western and central Pennsylvania tends to be mid-October, so it’s time to start planning your viewing.
From visitpa.com, here are a few unusual ways to view the Commonwealth’s vibrant autumn hardwoods:
• In Pittsburgh, ride the Duquesne or Monongahela Incline to the top of Mount Washington, which provides an excellent view of the city’s foliage.
• From Presque Isle State Park in Erie, board the the 65-foot Lady Kate and ply the waters of Lake Erie for a 90-minute tour and a beautiful view of the wooded shoreline.
• Motor along Route 26 to the Tussey Mountain overlook at the Centre/Huntingdon County line. The spot affords views of the State College area and surrounding townships.
