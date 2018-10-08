Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Longest nonstop flight — 19 hours in the air — starts this week

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Singapore Airlines’ newest plane, the Airbus A350-900 ULR — for Ultra Long-Range — are handling the non-stop Singapore to New York flights.
Need to get to Southeast Asia, but hate layovers?

Singapore Airlines is launching the world’s longest nonstop flight - nearly 19 hours in the air. The flights start Thursday and travel from Singapore to New York.

The flight technically lands and travels out of New Jersey at Newark Liberty International Airport, but hey.

At 11,160 miles, the flight lets Singapore Airlines reclaim the travel crown of having the world’s longest nonstop air route, reported CNN .

Singapore Airlines’ newest plane, the Airbus A350-900 ULR — for Ultra Long-Range — delivered last month, are handling the flights. The company has 67 planes ordered.

The plane is configured with 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy class seats. There are no typical economy class seats. SeatGuru has the seat map .

The company said the route will initially be served three times a week, with daily flights starting on October 18 after another A350-900ULR aircraft enters service.

A check on Singapore Airlines website showed a one-way ticket from SIN to EWR on Thursday is about $3,800.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

