Travel tip: Early November promises fun across Pennsylvania
Updated 4 hours ago
There’s a brief lull after Halloween, before the heavy duty holiday preparations set in.
Here are a few early November food and drink happenings around Pennsylvania that promise a good time:
• Autos and Ales, Nov. 2 in Hershey, Dauphin County: About 20 beers will be the centerpiece of the festival at the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum.
• Lake Erie Wine Country Harvest Festival, Nov. 2-4 and 9-11 at 23 wineries around Erie County and in New York. Wine samples will be paired with foods.
• Pennsylvania Bacon Fest, Nov. 3-4 in Easton, Northampton County: Expect live music, a pig roast, pig races, a vendor fair and, of course, some pork-a-licious food.
Source: uncoveringpa.com
