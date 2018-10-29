Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Travel

Travel tip: Pennsylvania Wilds a road trip for nature lovers

Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Starting in Elk County, Pennsylvania Wilds is a two-day, two-night road trip through state parks and scenic wildlife viewing areas. Here a bull elk grazes on state game lands in Benezette Township, Elk County.

Before the snow flies, there might be time for one more scenic road trip.

Pennsylvania Wilds is a two-day, two-night trek that takes nature lovers through state parks, wildlife viewing areas and hiking trails in the northwest and north-central portions of the Commonwealth, according to visitpa.com.

Starting at the Elk County Visitor Center, the first day takes travelers to Quehanna Wild Area, Marion Brooks Natural Area and Monument and Beaver Run Dam Wildlife Viewing Area.

The second day is spent in Bald Eagle State Park, which includes Sayers Lake, hiking trails, beautiful views and the Nature Inn, a 16-room lakeside lodge featuring works by local artists and access to a bird sanctuary.

VisitPA also gives recommendations for restaurants and lodgings along the way.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

