Simple steps make for safe Thanksgiving road travel

About 50 million Americans will be road tripping during this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA estimates.

That can make the traditional weekend of food, family and fun a dangerous time to be on the highways and byways. Here are a few tips for staying safe:

• Heed weather reports and leave extra time to account for heavy traffic

• If possible, avoid heaviest travel times on the holiday itself

• Prep your vehicle by checking fluids, tires and wiper blades

• Make sure kids have enough food, drinks and toys/devices to stay entertained

• Avoid distractions by turning off your cell phone.

Source: americansafetycouncil.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.