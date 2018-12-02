Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Travel

Lights illuminate resort's Holiday in the Highlands

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are available for photos during Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s Holidays in the Highlands event, running through Dec. 23.
Submitted
Updated 3 hours ago

More than 1 million lights illuminate the tree-lined entrance to Seven Springs Mountain Resort near Champion during Holiday in the Highlands, running through Dec. 23 with activities for visitors of all ages.

The Santa Express Holiday Train passes through the Holiday Village, where carolers, photos with Santa Claus, kids’ craft zone and vendor fair with more than 30 local crafters all await.

There also are weekend holiday-themed concerts, featuring The Skyliners on Dec. 7, Jeff Jimmerson on Dec. 15 and Mark Milovats on Dec. 22.

Admission to the village is free, although fees apply to train rides, activities and concerts.

Details: 800-452-2223 or 7springs.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

