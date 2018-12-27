Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Travel

Disney offers sneak peek at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

As if the “Star Wars” faithful isn’t anxious enough without a film this year (Episode IX is set to open next December), Disney got fans salivating more by posting a sneak-peek video of its new Galaxy’s Edge park attraction, set to open in 2019.

The video, which has already garnered more than 500,000 views, is a pretty decent look at how the 14-acre area will look to visitors.

“It will be jaw-dropping and incredibly emotional to walk into the land for the first time,” says Carrie Beck, a vice president with Disney’s Lucasfilm Story Group. “To actually be standing there amongst the buildings, amongst the ships and have this feeling that it is all real, that it has been brought to life and it is right there in front of you — it’s overwhelming.”

The park is modeled on Batuu, a remote planet on the galaxy’s outer edge.

The video previews two rides in the park: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Smugglers Run is a flight motion simulator that puts guests in the cockpit of the fastest ship in the galaxy, while Rise of the Resistance is a ride-through where riders are recruits of the Resistance, moving through iconic scenes, including coming face to face against AT-AT Walkers.

The park section will open at California’s Disneyland in the summer, while the one at Disney World in Orlando will open in the fall.

