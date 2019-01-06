Make like Yukon Cornelius with Arctic Paws Dog Sled Tours
Get ready to unleash your inner Yukon Cornelius with the Arctic Paws Dog Sled Tours in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.
Operating Saturdays and Sundays until March out of Manor Sports at Pocono Manor Resort and Spa in Monroe County, the tours are not for the timid.
“Dog sledding is like mountain biking only you are being pulled by a team of 6-10 excited huskies across a snow covered trail. The tour is bumpy and physical with fresh snow on the trails,” according to the website.
All participants must be in good physical condition.
No snow? No problem! When the weather doesn’t cooperate, there are No Snow Tours, during which guests follow a dog team training run in an all-terrain vehicle.
Details: arcticpawsdogsledtours.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.