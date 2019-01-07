Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh Travel Showcase offers one-stop vacation planning

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, 11:30 a.m.
The Pittsburgh Travel Showcase, set for Jan. 11-13 in the downtown David L. Lawrence Convention Center, promises one-stop shopping for all vacation planning needs.

Presented by AAA Travel, the third showcase will offer presentations from industry experts and travel agency services, along with prizes and giveaways.

“The Showcase promises to give travelers everything they need to conveniently book and plan the vacation of a lifetime,” said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central, in a release. “What a great way to start off the new year by booking that dream vacation.”

According to the release, showcase features will include:

Exclusive showcase-only discounts: Savings to fit every vacation budget will be available on cruises, trains and motorcoaches to destinations from Europe to Alaska, Hawaii and more.

Destination theaters: More than 50 vacation seminars will take place in three destination theaters, where attendees can view informative stage presentations of exotic vacation spots ranging from Caribbean islands to Alaskan cruises. Experts representing top travel suppliers will host the seminars exploring different cultures and beautiful scenery.

Grand prize giveaways: All guests can register to win prize giveaways including a two-day journey on Rocky Mountaineer, Caribbean cruise on Carnival cruise line, a $1,000 AAA travel voucher or two Delta Airlines tickets to any Florida city that Delta services.

AAA travel store: Offering travel essentials, including travel accessories, luggage and travel bags.

Passport services: U.S. Postal Service passport agents will be on hand to help guests apply for or renew their U.S. passports. Applicants must have necessary documents, such as birth certificate, state-issued ID and check for payment.

Free luggage: Guests who book and make deposits on trips during the showcase will receive a hard-side spinner bag if spending more than $1,650; a hard-side spinner and set of packing cubes if spending more than $2,000; or a set of packing cubes in addition to the other items if booking is paid in full.

Guests do not need to be AAA members to attend the showcase. Hours are noon-8 p.m. Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Jan. 13.

A ticket is $10 at the convention center box office or in advance at pittsburghtravelshowcase.com.

A $2 admission discount coupon is available at AAA branches. Children 12 and under enter free.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 80 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

