Pennsylvania resorts offer Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month specials

January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, with more than 140 resorts nationwide — including 21 in Pennsylvania — participating

As part of the special month, in its 11th year, Pennsylvania ski resorts will join with others across the country to celebrate Jan. 11 as National Learn to Ski and Snowboard Day with special deals for beginners.

Participants will attempt to top the current snow sports industry record of 6,002 for the most beginner lessons taught in one day, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

For the entire month, members of the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (SkiPA) will offer special discounts on learn-to-ski packages, according to skipa.com .

In the Laurel Highlands, Seven Springs Mountain Resort near Champion will offer beginners a special $110 Learn to Ski & Snowboard Day package on Jan. 11, which includes lift ticket, rental with helmet and 1.5-hour snow lesson on the specially designed Fun Based Learning terrain area.

According to SkiPA, these are deals offered at some of the other participating resorts:

• Bear Creek Mountain, Lehigh Valley — Every Wednesday during January, guests 8 and older can purchase a Learn to Ski or Ride package for $49. Must purchase package at Guest Services window, subject to availability.

• Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton — Try a Family & Friend Group Lesson Experience for $179, including beginner lift tickets, rentals and a 1.5-hour lesson for three people ages 6 and up. Package is available Jan. 12, 13, 26 and 27.

• Elk Mountain, Union Dale — January Learn to Ski or Snowboard package includes a beginner lift ticket, first-time lesson and equipment rental for $55 midweek and $70 on weekends/holidays. Snowboard package is $62 midweek and $72 on weekends/holidays. Minimum age is 8.

• Jack Frost/Big Boulder, Blakeslee — Beginners can take advantage of a $50 Learn to Ski/Ride package every Tuesday in January, including a restricted lift ticket, lesson and rental for ages 13 and up. Not valid for the SnowMonsters children’s program.

• Liberty Mountain Resort, Carroll Valley — Learn to ski or snowboard for $55 on Thursdays during January. Packages include a beginner lift ticket, rental, helmet and beginner lesson for ages 8 and up.

Roundtop Mountain Resort, Lewisberry — A $55 Learn to Ski or Snowboard package is available Thursdays in January. The package includes a beginner lift ticket, class lesson and rental equipment. Minimum age is 4 for skiing and 6 for snowboarding.

Shawnee Mountain, Shawnee-on-Delaware — A $79 beginner package is available through Jan. 31, except Jan. 19 and 20. The package includes lift ticket, rental and beginner group lesson. Participants must be at least 6 for ski lessons and 7 for snowboarding lessons. Not valid on 3-hour children’s programs.

Ski Big Bear, Lackawaxen — A Learn to Ski & Snowboard package is available Mondays and Thursdays through January for $68. Participants must be 6 or older. No other discounts apply.

Tussey Mountain All Seasons, Boalsburg — A beginner lift ticket, lesson and rental is available Sundays during January for $55.

Whitetail Resort, Mercersburg — Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages are available Thursdays in January for $55. Minimum age is 8. Child care will also be provided until 5 p.m. with purchase of a package. Packages include beginner lift ticket, rental and beginner lesson.

The nonprofit Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association works to encourage participation in and enjoyment of skiing, snowboarding, tubing and cross-country skiing in the Commonwealth.

Details: learntoskiandsnowboard.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.