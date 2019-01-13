Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Travel tip: All roads lead to Allentown's Auto Mania flea market

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Old car enthusiasts are invited to Auto Mania in Allentown, Pennsylvania’s largest automotive flea market, from Jan. 18-20.
All roads will lead to Allentown for antique and classic car enthusiasts, collectors and flippers from Jan. 18 to 20.

Those are the dates for Auto Mania, which for more than 30 years has been Pennsylvania’s largest indoor heated automotive flea market.

The 59,000-square-foot Agri-Plex facility at the Allentown Fairgrounds will be filled with vendors offering a vast array of vintage parts, literature and manuals, tools, supplies and restoration services.

There also will be “automobilia” such as decals, graphics, clothing, toys and models — and, of course, food.

Admission is $10, or free to ages 12 and younger.

Details: 717-243-7855 or carlisleevents.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

