Travel tip: Get your 'Phil fix' during Groundhog Day festivities
Updated 10 hours ago
Standing in the freezing cold in the middle of the night, waiting for Punxsutawney Phil to emerge from his Gobbler’s Knob burrow, is only a small part of Groundhog Day fun.
The Jefferson County borough after which the woodchuck weather forecaster is named has two days of nonstop activities, starting with food, vendors, art, tours and more at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 and culminating with a Groundhog Ball at 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
In between, there will be music, comedy, hayrides, bingo, hikes, tours, scavenger hunts and showings of the classic Bill Murray “Groundhog Day’ movie, all of which swells Punxsutawney to two or three times its regular 5,000-plus population.
Phil himself appears at select events throughout the weekend.
Details: groundhog.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.