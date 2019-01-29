California dominates list of country's Top 20 Instagram-worthy spots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From Pittsburgh's three rivers to the Laurel Highlands, Western Pennsylvania has plenty of Instagram photo-worthy spots . We love letting our friends know we've been to Heinz Field and Fallingwater and everywhere in between.

But where are people in the rest of the country taking their own photos?

Entertainment company PlayPicks has compiled a list of the USA's 20 Most Hashtagged Locations. Sadly, there's no Duquesne Incline or Ohiopyle Falls on the list, but then it's hard to compete with California beaches and Walt Disney's magical worlds of make-believe.

PlayPick's interactive tool highlights these top five most-hashtagged places from 2017:

1. Disneyland Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif. — In 2017, PlayPicks says, the happiest place on earth had 19,783,733 Insta-shares from an estimated 18.3 million visitors.

2. Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla. — The second spot logged in with 9,400,298 posts.

3. Miami Beach in Miami, Fla. — The top Instagrammed beach, measuring more than 15 square miles, garnered 8,673,724 shares on Instagram.

4. Central Park in New York City — As one of the Big Apple's most popular tourist destinations, about 40 million visitors per year enter the park. Its 2017 hashtag total was 6,104,544.

5. Long Beach, Calif. — Home to the historical cruise ship, the Queen Mary, and the Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach racked up 4, 551,339 shares.

The rest of the Top 20 includes:

6. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Calif.

7. Santa Cruz Beach, Calif.

8. Times Square, New York City

9. Venice Beach, Calif.

10. Grand Canyon, Ariz.

11. Walt Disney World Epcot, Orlando, Fla.

12. Santa Barbara Beach, Calif.

13. Key West, Fla.

14. Yosemite National Park, Calif.

15. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

16. Palm Beach, Fla.

17. Newport Beach, Calif.

18. Huntington Beach, Calif.

19. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

20. Laguna Beach, Calif.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.