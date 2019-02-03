Travel tip: Go batty at Lincoln Caverns' 12th annual Batfest
What’s the only mammal capable of sustained flight? The bat.
Learn more about the much-feared furry flier at the 12th annual Batfest from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Lincoln Caverns in Huntingdon County.
Visitors will have a chance to view tri-colored bats in their natural habitat and learn about the site’s bat habitat project and white nose syndrome, a fungus that has killed millions of North American bats.
Wildlife rehabilitator Robyn Graboski will be present with her bat friend, Betsy.
The event also will feature games, crafts for all ages, bat house building and special pricing on bat-related gift items. A pizza lunch is included with admission.
Blizzard date is Feb. 10.
Details: 814-643-0268 or lincolncaverns.com
