Travel tip: Consider a cruise for a midwinter getaway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trade your cabin fever for a cruise ship cabin. Cruise Critic offers five destinations for winter vacations on the water:

1. The Caribbean and Bahamas: Warmth and sunlight are a year-round draw. Keep in mind that some February and March cruises fill up with spring breakers and can get rowdy.

2. Galapagos: It’s summer in the Galapagos. Seas are calmer and underwater visibility is great, making for perfect snorkeling.

3. Europe: Crowds are smaller and prices are lower, even if temperatures are chilly. The Mediterranean and Norwegian coasts are good options.

4. Australia and New Zealand: Consider staying on after a late February or March cruise, as summer wanes down under and hotel prices drop.

5. Middle East: Temperatures in the 70s and 80s make winter the best time of year to cruise the region.

Source: cruisecritic.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.