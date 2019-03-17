Travel tip: Gettysburg programs to highlight heroes, cyclorama
These special educational programs are scheduled on March 23 at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Adams County:
• Encounters With History: The Union Army at Gettysburg, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Learn how the lives of several Union officers prior to the war may have led to their heroic actions on the battlefield. Program includes lecture, lunch and walking tour of the battlefield. Fee is $110; to register, call 717-339-2148.
• An Evening With the Painting, 5 p.m.: Explore the history of the Gettysburg Cyclorama and the genre of cycloramas. Presentation will cover the symbolism in Paul D. Philippoteaux’s 1884 360-degree oil painting and the extensive conservation project of the early 2000s, along with up-close viewing from various perspectives. Fee is $20, or $10 for ages 6-12; to register, call 877-874-2478.
Registration also available at gettysburgfoundation.org.
