All-or-nothing defense a risky strategy for Michael Rosfeld, experts say

Legal experts agree that Patrick Thomassey’s desire for jurors in the case against Michael Rosfeld to weigh just one option, first-degree murder, is tactical and calculated — and risky.

Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the June 19 killing of Antwon Rose II.

Rose, a black, unarmed 17-year-old, ran from a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. Rosfeld, newly sworn in to the borough’s police force, is white. He shot Rose three times as he ran away.

Rosfeld’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Thomassey made his request Wednesday in Dauphin County after attorneys selected the final jurors to hear the case.

He said wants jurors to have only that option instead of having the option to find his client guilty of lesser charges.