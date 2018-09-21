Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Airline investments off-limits to Allegheny County Airport Authority board

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 12:57 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Allegheny County Airport Authority board members can no longer invest in airlines, and those that have must divest.

The board voted Friday to pass a new ethics policy specifically barring members from investing in airlines.

Members Jan Rea and Robert Lewis abstained from the vote. Both invested in startup airline OneJet, which the authority in 2016 granted a $1 million incentive to launch 10 routes and is now suing for its failure to do so.

Rea said she would divest in the airline, in which her and her husband invested in June because OneJet had planned to launch private service to Naples, where they have a winter home. Lewis declined comment after the vote.

Both are required to divest and sign a letter saying they did so before the next board meeting Oct. 19, authority solicitor Jeff Letwin said. Letwin said he did not plan to ask the rest of the board members whether they’ve invested in airlines.

Authority CEO Christina Cassotis was not available for comment after the meeting.

This story will be updated.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Theresa at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me