Airline investments off-limits to Allegheny County Airport Authority board

Allegheny County Airport Authority board members can no longer invest in airlines, and those that have must divest.

The board voted Friday to pass a new ethics policy specifically barring members from investing in airlines.

Members Jan Rea and Robert Lewis abstained from the vote. Both invested in startup airline OneJet, which the authority in 2016 granted a $1 million incentive to launch 10 routes and is now suing for its failure to do so.

Rea said she would divest in the airline, in which her and her husband invested in June because OneJet had planned to launch private service to Naples, where they have a winter home. Lewis declined comment after the vote.

Both are required to divest and sign a letter saying they did so before the next board meeting Oct. 19, authority solicitor Jeff Letwin said. Letwin said he did not plan to ask the rest of the board members whether they’ve invested in airlines.

Authority CEO Christina Cassotis was not available for comment after the meeting.

