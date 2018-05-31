Police seek information about April homicide in Homestead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County police are seeking information about the murder of a 27-year-old man last month in Homestead.

Homestead police responded to East Parkway and West Street at about 11:30 p.m. April 25 for reports of a shooting, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived, they found Phillip Daniel Pryor lying in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there. His death was ruled a homicide.

Witnesses reported hearing loud yelling in the alley followed by several gunshots, the release said.

The man had left his girlfriend's house and was on the way to his mother's home when he was shot, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

Police are still reviewing information and awaiting forensic laboratory test results. A motive has not been determined.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.