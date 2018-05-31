Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Charter flights from Pittsburgh to China launching in August

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
COURTESY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

China Eastern Airlines is launching seasonal charter flights between Pittsburgh and Shanghai on Aug. 3 and Aug. 11.

As an incentive, the Allegheny County Airport Authority has agreed to pay Chinese tourism company Caissa Touristic up to $560,000 for two round-trip flights and to market the service to Chinese tourists for three years, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman. VisitPITTSBURGH will pay $300,000 and Oakland-based Idea Foundry will pay $50,000.

The authority's incentive, paid with state gaming revenue, will decrease as tickets are sold, Kerlik said.

The flights, pending government approval, will arrive in Pittsburgh and depart Pittsburgh on Aug. 3 and on Aug. 11, Kerlik said.

The airline will use the 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER for the service.

The airport in March 2017 announced charter flights to China would begin later that year but flights were delayed to give the company more time to sell tickets.

Caissa Touristic will work with VisitPITTSBURGH to book Chinese tourists at Pittsburgh hotels, restaurants, cultural attractions and outdoor tours, the release said.

If the airline does not offer flights next year, the incentive will remain in place for Caissa Touristic to market connecting flights to Pittsburgh to Chinese tourists, as the company does now, Kerlik said.

Allegheny County officials hope the charter service will lead to regularly scheduled service.

“This is huge step forward for the future, particularly for nonstop air service to China. The charter-to-scheduled service model has been successfully adopted in other parts of the world,” Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said in the release. “We are the first U.S. market to tap into China's fast-growing tourism market with this type of business model.”

The flights will bring in an estimated $3.5 million in economic impact to the region, Kerlik said.

“The Chinese tourism market is growing,” Kerlik said. “With a billion people and the fastest growing middle class in the world that is increasingly looking to travel, Pittsburgh is in competition with cities around the world.”

Tickets start at $1,098 for Pittsburgh-area travelers, the release said.

To book a flight, email michelle@f1s.com or call 310-435-3977.

For more information, visit this website .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me