Charter flights from Pittsburgh to China launching in August

China Eastern Airlines is launching seasonal charter flights between Pittsburgh and Shanghai on Aug. 3 and Aug. 11.

As an incentive, the Allegheny County Airport Authority has agreed to pay Chinese tourism company Caissa Touristic up to $560,000 for two round-trip flights and to market the service to Chinese tourists for three years, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman. VisitPITTSBURGH will pay $300,000 and Oakland-based Idea Foundry will pay $50,000.

The authority's incentive, paid with state gaming revenue, will decrease as tickets are sold, Kerlik said.

The flights, pending government approval, will arrive in Pittsburgh and depart Pittsburgh on Aug. 3 and on Aug. 11, Kerlik said.

The airline will use the 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER for the service.

The airport in March 2017 announced charter flights to China would begin later that year but flights were delayed to give the company more time to sell tickets.

Caissa Touristic will work with VisitPITTSBURGH to book Chinese tourists at Pittsburgh hotels, restaurants, cultural attractions and outdoor tours, the release said.

If the airline does not offer flights next year, the incentive will remain in place for Caissa Touristic to market connecting flights to Pittsburgh to Chinese tourists, as the company does now, Kerlik said.

Allegheny County officials hope the charter service will lead to regularly scheduled service.

“This is huge step forward for the future, particularly for nonstop air service to China. The charter-to-scheduled service model has been successfully adopted in other parts of the world,” Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said in the release. “We are the first U.S. market to tap into China's fast-growing tourism market with this type of business model.”

The flights will bring in an estimated $3.5 million in economic impact to the region, Kerlik said.

“The Chinese tourism market is growing,” Kerlik said. “With a billion people and the fastest growing middle class in the world that is increasingly looking to travel, Pittsburgh is in competition with cities around the world.”

Tickets start at $1,098 for Pittsburgh-area travelers, the release said.

To book a flight, email michelle@f1s.com or call 310-435-3977.

For more information, visit this website .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.