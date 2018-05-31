Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Mt. Oliver bank robbery suspect turns himself in

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas D. Cordero, 44, turned himself into police for robbing a Mt. Oliver bank on Wednesday, officials said.
Submitted
A man turned himself into police about six hours after robbing a Mt. Oliver bank and making off with $880, police said Thursday.

Thomas D. Cordero, 44, has been charged with two felony counts of robbery and a misdemeanor count of theft, Allegheny County police Lt. Michael O'Keefe said.

About 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mt. Oliver police responded to a robbery at the Northwest Savings Bank on Brownsville Road and requested help from county investigators.

The investigation found that the suspect had passed a note to one of the bank tellers and left with $880 in cash, O'Keefe said.

The suspect robbed the branch while wearing a T-shirt with the Northwest Savings Bank logo, according to Trib news partner WPXI-TV .

He did not display a weapon, officials said.

About 9:30 p.m., six and a half hours after the robbery, Cordero showed up at the Mt. Oliver police station, officials said. He was immediately arrested and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Officials asked anyone with information about Cordero or the incident to call 412-473-1200.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

