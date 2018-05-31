Murder suspect released before Pittsburgh police book him

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Police had a Sheraden man in custody but not long enough to book him for a May 25 East Hills homicide.

Leonard Bernard Hilton, 24, faces charges in the shooting death of Matthew Anthony Zinnermon, 32, of Chesapeake, Va., near Maple Hill Apartments in the city's East Hills neighborhood, on May 25, according to police.

Police responded to the complex on Park Hill Drive shortly after 4 a.m. and found Zinnermon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hilton was being held in the Allegheny County Jail on a bench warrant relating to theft and receiving stolen property. He was booked May 25 on the warrant, but was also a suspect in the Zinnermon homicide.

After an investigation, detectives issued a warrant for his arrest on homicide charges Thursday.

But police discovered that Hilton had been released from the jail Thursday afternoon.

Police urge Hilton to turn himself in.

Hilton should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone Hilton's whereabouts, they can call homicide detectives at 412-323-7161.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.