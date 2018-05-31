Downtown Pittsburgh building struck by stray bullet; police investigating

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A stray bullet struck the window of a Downtown Pittsburgh building Thursday night, officials said.

About 6:30 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shot fired near the intersection of Smithfield Street and Boulevard of the Allies, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said. The bullet struck a window on a building at 1 Smithfield Street.

No one was injured by the bullet — but an officer “suffered a very minor wound” while trying to subdue a man whom may have been the bullet's target.

Initial reports indicate that the bullet was fired from a car after a verbal fight with a man on the street.

“According to the preliminary police report, an unidentified male on the street got into an altercation with a person or persons inside a car,” George said. “At some point during the verbal altercation one gunshot was fired from the vehicle. At this time, there are conflicting reports on the description of the car involved.”

When police arrived, the man on the street — whom officials did not immediately identify — would not answer questions and began resisting police, George said.

One officer was hurt while subduing the man, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, George said. She did not elaborate on the officer's minor injury.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.