Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Downtown Pittsburgh building struck by stray bullet; police investigating

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
A stray bullet struck the window of a Downtown Pittsburgh building Thursday night, May 31, 2018.
Theresa Clift | Tribune-Review
A stray bullet struck the window of a Downtown Pittsburgh building Thursday night, May 31, 2018.

A stray bullet struck the window of a Downtown Pittsburgh building Thursday night, officials said.

About 6:30 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shot fired near the intersection of Smithfield Street and Boulevard of the Allies, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said. The bullet struck a window on a building at 1 Smithfield Street.

No one was injured by the bullet — but an officer “suffered a very minor wound” while trying to subdue a man whom may have been the bullet's target.

Initial reports indicate that the bullet was fired from a car after a verbal fight with a man on the street.

“According to the preliminary police report, an unidentified male on the street got into an altercation with a person or persons inside a car,” George said. “At some point during the verbal altercation one gunshot was fired from the vehicle. At this time, there are conflicting reports on the description of the car involved.”

When police arrived, the man on the street — whom officials did not immediately identify — would not answer questions and began resisting police, George said.

One officer was hurt while subduing the man, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, George said. She did not elaborate on the officer's minor injury.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me