Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing from police in Hazelwood

A motorcyclist led police on a chase Thursday through Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood, then ditched his vehicle and hid inside a house, officials said.

Donald Leach, 32, faces charges including resisting arrest, escape, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations.

About 4:15 p.m., police patrolling East Elizabeth Street spotted a motorcycle with several vehicle code violations, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

When officers tried to make a traffic stop, Leach sped off and abandoned his motorcycle at the end of the street, George said.

Officers gave chase on foot as Leach took off running down Second Avenue, George said.

Leach ran inside a house in the 5600 block and hid.

At 5:10 p.m., police entered the house and found Leach inside, according to George.

Leach was arrested and booked at Allegheny County Jail.

