Allegheny

White Oak fire victims identified

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:42 p.m.
A house was destroyed by fire in White Oak on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
A 79-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman have been identified as the victims of a deadly house a fire in White Oak in December, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Thursday.

Thomas Barnett, 79, and Panida Barnett, 75, died at a result of the fire that destroyed their house in the 3000 block of State Street on Dec. 28, the medical examiner said. Their bodies were found on the first floor of the home.

The fire was reported at 3:45 a.m., and the Barnetts were pronounced dead at the scene at 4:40 a.m. The medical examiner did not release information on the cause of the deaths.

The Allegheny County fire marshal investigated the fire, which had gutted the front of the house and broken through the roof at the rear of the two-story wooden structure more than an hour after the first response by firefighters.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

