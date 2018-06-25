Parents of Antwon Rose tell ABC News son was killed 'in cold blood'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Michelle Kenney told ABC News that the national conversation about the police shooting of her son Antwon Rose would be "totally different" without video showing an East Pittsburgh officer firing upon Rose as he ran away from a traffic stop last week.

The death of Rose, 17, has sparked outrage both locally and nationally and resulted in peaceful but persistent protests calling for Officer Michael Rosfeld to be held accountable.

"He murdered my son in cold blood," Kenney said in the ABC News interview, part of which aired Sunday night.

Family and friends paid their respects Sunday at a Homestead funeral home to Rose, a Woodland Hills honors student.

Kenney said in the interview that she hopes the investigation by Allegheny County police and District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. will be fair.

"Every time you turn on the TV, there's a young African American male shot by the police and you say, 'I feel sorry for them," she said. "Them is me, them is him."Kenney sat with Rose's father Antwon Rose Sr. during the interview."When I leave here and we leave here, we are going to the wake of our 17-year-old son," she said.

In the days after Rose was fatally shot by police, protesters have taken to the streets of Pittsburgh and its suburbs mostly in the evenings.

Rosfeld shot Rose three times last Tuesday as he ran from a traffic stop, which came after the vehicle in which Rose was a passenger was pulled over for matching the description of a car involved in an earlier shooting in nearby North Braddock.

An 18-second video posted to Facebook by a user under the name Shauny Mary shows a police sport utility vehicle with lights flashing stopped behind a car at dusk. A second police vehicle drives up as a person in a white shirt gets out of the passenger side of the car and starts to run between buildings.

The person in the white shirt had his back to an officer standing on the driver's side of the police SUV when three shots rang out. That person can be seen falling forward to the ground.

The woman who recorded the video was also interviewed by ABC News this weekend.

