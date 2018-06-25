Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Antwon Rose eulogized in private service

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Funeral home employees lower the lid on the casket holding Antwon Rose prior to his funeral service at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The mother of Antwon Rose, Michelle Kenney, breaks down in tears during the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A mourner raises her fist as her car exits the parking lot at Woodland Hills Intermediate School following the funeral for Antown Rose Jr.'s , Monday, June 25, 2018.
Mourners rise to their feet to applaud Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose, during the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners hold hands as they pray during the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The mother of Antwon Rose, Michelle Kenney, embraces Leon Ford Jr., who delivered the eulogy at the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The casket of Antwon Rose is wheeled out of the auditorium of Woodland Hills Jr. High School where his funeral service was held on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Thomas Potter, 14, of East Pittsburgh, and friend of Antwon Rose's, performs during his funeral service at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Programs are put out on a desk prior to the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Leon Ford Jr. delivers the eulogy during the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The funeral service for Antwon Rose was held at the Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale on June 25, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
The funeral procession for the family and friends of Antwon Rose arrives at Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale on June 25, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Gisele Barreto Fetterman speaks during the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Lillian McClain, a friend of Antown Rose Jr.'s family, hugs security guard Erias Blackwell at the Braddock Hills shopping center before boarding the shuttle bus to attend Rose's funeral at Woodland Hills Intermediate School, Monday, June 25, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A day after family and friends paid their respects to Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills honors student, the 17-year-old was eulogized in a funeral service — six days after he was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh police as he ran from a car they had pulled over.
Submitted
Updated 21 minutes ago

Editor's note: The family of Antwon Rose invited Tribune-Review photographer Nate Smallwood to attend Monday's funeral service.

Antwon Rose was eulogized in a funeral service Monday —six days after the Rankin teen was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh police as he ran from a car they had pulled over.

The shooting of the 17-year-old Rose, who is black, has led to numerous demonstrations in and around Pittsburgh and sparked vigorous public debate nationally.

Monday's service was a private one, reserved for family members, friends and former classmates of Rose's at Woodland Hills High School, where he was an honors student. It was held at Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale.

The school district said it was honoring the family's request for a private ceremony by restricting access to school grounds. Mourners arrived at the school about 10:55 a.m.

Priscilla Lawson said she knows the Rose family and wanted to show her support.

"It's hard," she said as she waited for a shuttle to take her from the Braddock Hills Shopping Center to the funeral. "They're just trying to make it through this hard time."

Lawson said Michael Rosfeld, the officer who shot and killed Rose as he ran away, should be in jail.

"Right is right, and wrong is wrong," she said. "He will reap what he sows."

Shortly after 11 a.m., shuttle drivers were ordered not to bring any latecomers to the school. There were no more open seats in the auditorium.

Police said they intended to let in about 20 cars, several more than what arrived with the procession.

The district provided shuttle service to and from the service from the shopping center.

"They're a strong family; they'll make it through," said family friend Lillian McClain. "He was a fine young man from a fine family. No one has anything harsh to say about him because there's nothing harsh to say."

The Rev. Richard Wingfield of Braddock's Unity Baptist Church said he wanted to attend the funeral to show support for the Rose family.

"I feel it's my duty to be here," he said, noting that his congregation has been shaken by the shooting.

"People are hurting. I can feel the pain," he said. "It hurt me; it really hurt me. That could have been my son."

Hundreds of mourners filed through a Homestead funeral home during Sunday's visitation for Rose. Family members declined to speak to reporters, but attorney Lee Merritt said the family will continue to press for criminal charges to be filed against Rosfeld.

Protesters took to the streets of Pittsburgh and its suburbs each night since the shooting, shutting down parts of East Pittsburgh on Wednesday; the Parkway East on Thursday night; streets in Downtown Pittsburgh, the city's North Shore and the Homestead Grays Bridge on Friday night; and Pittsburgh's South Side late Saturday.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

