Murrysville's Eli Evankovich resigning from state House in August

State Rep. Eli Evankovich, R-Murrysville, said Monday he is resigning from his state House seat in August to start a job at a Monroeville manufacturing company.

The four-term representative announced in December 2016 that he would not be running for another term at the end of 2018, saying a bad motorcycle crash made him decide to leave office .

“For all intents and purposes, nothing will be different for constituents” through the remainder of his term that expires in early January, Evankovich said. “My district staff will still be in place at our local offices and in Harrisburg.”

Evanokvich said in a statement that manufacturing was one of his priorities as a state representative. He founded the Pennsylvania House Manufacturing Caucus and has served on the finance, insurance, consumer affairs, aging and rules committees.

He will begin in August as CEO for Premier Automation in Monroeville.

“Premier integrates technology into the manufacturing process through industrial automation, robotics and advanced controls,” Evankovich said. “They make the manufacturing process better and safer. It'll allow me to continue a lot of what I've done from my position in Harrisburg, but in the private sector, to try and support manufacturing and make it a bigger, better part of our economy.”

Premier owner and managing partner Mike Gunniers said his company aims to help local businesses, and bringing Evankovich aboard was a perfect fit.

“It's his passion for business, for helping manufacturing,” Gunniers said.

Republican Murrysville Mayor Robert Brooks, 74, is campaigning for Evankovich's 54th District seat against Democrat Jonathan McCabe, 22.

Wes Venteicher and Patrick Varine are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at wventeicher@tribweb.com and pvarine@tribweb.com.