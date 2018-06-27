Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
Allegheny

Lack of policies for East Pittsburgh police a 'very dangerous situation,' DA says

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala speaks to the media during a press conference releasing details of the charging of East Pittsburgh police officer march downtown protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld on June 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
District Attorney Stephen Zappala speaks to the media during a press conference releasing details of the charging of East Pittsburgh police officer march downtown protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld on June 27, 2018.

Updated 13 hours ago

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. voiced concerns Wednesday about a lack of training among the county's 118 police departments — particularly East Pittsburgh — which he said has no policies or procedures for its officers.

Zappala said he planned to consult U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady about the East Pittsburgh Police Department in wake of the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose, 17.

Borough Officer Michael Rosfeld shot an unarmed Rose in the back June 19 as Rose ran from a traffic stop.

The DA's office on Wednesday announced criminal homicide charges against Rosfeld.

“In this case, yeah, I am concerned about the lack of policies and procedures in East Pittsburgh,” Zappala said. “In response to questions by the major crime investigators when they first came on scene in East Pittsburgh, they said, ‘Well, how do you handle these situations. What's your policies?' (East Pittsburgh) said, ‘We don't have policies.' ”

Zappala added that the department has no policies “for anything, as far as we know.”

“That's a very dangerous situation,” the DA said, adding that the borough cannot be held criminally responsible for Rosfeld's actions.

“Legally, no. Civilly, they've got a lot of answering to do,” Zappala said.

Messages left for East Pittsburgh police Chief Lori Fruncek, Mayor Louis Payne, council President Dennis Simon and the borough administration office were not returned.

Zappala said the Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association issues “model policies” for municipal departments in the county, but they cannot force compliance.

“They can't obligate individual police departments to follow those policies,” Zappala said. “We have 118 police departments, some of which are run very well, some of which we have to keep an eye on all the time. That's a creature of the Legislature. If the Legislature wants to do something about it, well, here's the day.”

Local state lawmakers earlier this week said they were considering legislation that would create a licensing commission to oversee police officers statewide.

They also are considering legislation that would permit a municipality to share an officer's disciplinary record with other departments that might employ the officer.

State Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Lincoln-Lemington, said diversity education is sorely lacking in some local police departments and it would take a state law to mandate training and policies for officers.

“These officers need to understand the culture of a community in which they're working,” Gainey said. “I think that if you're going to be in law enforcement and dealing with certain communities, that you have to have a well-rounded background in dealing with the community. I don't believe all officers have that.”

Rosfeld was sworn in as an East Pittsburgh police officer a few hours before the shooting but had worked with other area departments for eight years, including Harmar Township, Oakmont and the University of Pittsburgh.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me