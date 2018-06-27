Pittsburgh police warn of scammers posing as utility workers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police Wednesday warned residents to beware of scammers posing as utility workers after an elderly Squirrel Hill woman was nearly burglarized.

Police said that as utility crews worked on Beechwood Boulevard on Tuesday in the city's Garfield neighborhood, two men claiming to be employees of an electric company knocked on the woman's door.

The woman told police the men said they wanted to check her home for possible flooding, and the woman allowed them into her garage and basement, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

George said the woman grew skeptical and coaxed the men outside and locked them out. When she called the utility company working nearby, officials confirmed that no workers were going door to door.

The suspects did not take anything from the home, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

Police advised residents to use caution when opening the door to strangers and to ask for identification for any workers who come to the door. Residents are urged to call utility companies to verify workers and call police for assistance.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.