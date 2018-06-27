Protesters descend on home of East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
Nate Smallwood | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
Flowers, cardboard headstones, and a banner are put out front of Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills on June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Antwon Rose on June 19.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Protesters walk in the direction of Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills on June 27, 2018. Rosfeld, a East Pittsburgh police officer, was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Antwon Rose on June 19.
Flowers and cardboard headstones are put on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills on June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Antwon Rose on June 19.
Penn Hills police remove items placed by protesters in front of East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills on June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Antwon Rose on June 19.
Nearly 30 protesters converged Wednesday evening outside the home of the East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose.

The group brought flowers and cardboard gravestones, which they placed in front of large bushes shielding Michael Rosfeld's two-story Penn Hills property. They chanted for about 20 minutes before departing.

Penn Hills police watched over the protest and stepped in momentarily to remove items placed on Rosfeld's property.

Protesters returned to the house late Wednesday, chanting "No justice, no peace." They left shortly after 11 p.m.

Authorities earlier Wednesday charged Rosfeld with criminal homicide, accusing him of fatally shooting an unarmed Rose on June 19. Video surveillance showed Rose running from a vehicle Rosfeld stopped on suspicion of being involved in an earlier drive-by shooting in North Braddock. Rosfeld is free on $250,000 unsecured bond, though prosecutors said they plan to contest that ruling.

A few of Rosfeld's neighbors stood on their porches Wednesday night, watching the protest.

"You can't disagree with them," said neighbor John Cutruzzula, adding he typically saw Rosfeld only when the officer jogged.

Cutruzzula said he doesn't mind the increased activity on his street.

"They're peaceful, not destroying property," he said. "They're not hurting nothing — they're saying their piece; that's the name of the game."

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review photographer. Reach him at nsmallwood@tribweb.com.

