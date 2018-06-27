1-year-old dies after 4-story fall in Pittsburgh's North Side
Updated 12 hours ago
A 1-year-old child died Wednesday after falling from a fourth-floor window in Pittsburgh's North Side, officials said.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a report of a baby injured in a fall from a building along Mount Pleasant Road in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood, Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said.
"It appears the baby fell 35 feet from a fourth-floor window," Togneri said.
Emergency responders rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where the 1-year-old died from his injuries, Togneri said.
The child was Hassain Musa Muktar, from Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. He was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.
Police are continuing to investigate.
#BREAKING : A baby has died after falling from a fourth-floor window at a Pittsburgh apartment complex. We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. https://t.co/xjoVvAFkeX pic.twitter.com/o4FMh6Z6zj— WPXI (@WPXI) June 28, 2018
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.