Party heats up ahead of Luke Bryan concert in Pittsburgh

Luke Bryan plays Heinz Field on Saturday, the city's second major country music concert of the summer.

Tens of thousands of fans packed parking lots around the stadium for hours before the concert to tailgate.

Not too hot for cowboy boots, y'all. Also spotted: second American flag corn hole set pic.twitter.com/LuwPkArUtm — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

One way to stay cool pic.twitter.com/MsvguFfnAf — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

Temperatures climbed into the 90s and the heat index could top 100. The city has set up misting stations and have paramedics, ambulances and other personnel in the tailgate area.

A Port Authority bus was on hand as a cooling station. Here's what that looked like:

Folks are staying hydrated. Not with water. pic.twitter.com/dXgwkBpIvm — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

Desirae Dunner, of Pittsburgh, is here for her 23rd bday. Second time seeing Luke. pic.twitter.com/ULcpX7oVGI — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

A very different scene from the immigration rally, where Trump flags fly proudly: the Luke Bryan tailgate. ⁦ @TribLIVE ⁩ pic.twitter.com/L4WXQRVMYz — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

Not surprising that beer pong is also a popular game here pic.twitter.com/jAgpd3V4xz — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

City, county and state police are patrolling the area, and city Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich has issued a "zero tolerance" policy on disorderly conduct, intoxication, underage drinking and any violence.

This man spilled his beer. "That's abuse" his friend says pic.twitter.com/QjxMQWyzAL — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

I've now moved to the Heinz Field lots.Mike Silva traveled from NJ to market this game - a basketball/football hybrid that turns in to a chair when you're not playing. He has sold several so far. $80 a pop pic.twitter.com/OOm0vbRcxZ — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

These young folks just shotgunned a beer before continuing their American flag-themed game of corn hole pic.twitter.com/nqqpPA1275 — Theresa Clift (@tclift) June 30, 2018

No incidents had been reported at the tailgates by 3:45 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety PIO Chris Togneri said.

At the Kenny Chesney concert this month, police arrested five people and issued 15 citations. Crews removed 25 tons of trash from the North Shore. Paramedics treated 78 people and took 29 to the hospital.