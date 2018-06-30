Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Party heats up ahead of Luke Bryan concert in Pittsburgh

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 2:55 p.m.
Tailgaters outside Heinz Field prior to the Luke Bryan concert, Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Theresa Clift | Tribune-Review
Tailgaters outside Heinz Field prior to the Luke Bryan concert, Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Luke Bryan plays Heinz Field on Saturday, the city's second major country music concert of the summer.

Tens of thousands of fans packed parking lots around the stadium for hours before the concert to tailgate.

Temperatures climbed into the 90s and the heat index could top 100. The city has set up misting stations and have paramedics, ambulances and other personnel in the tailgate area.

A Port Authority bus was on hand as a cooling station. Here's what that looked like:

City, county and state police are patrolling the area, and city Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich has issued a "zero tolerance" policy on disorderly conduct, intoxication, underage drinking and any violence.

No incidents had been reported at the tailgates by 3:45 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety PIO Chris Togneri said.

At the Kenny Chesney concert this month, police arrested five people and issued 15 citations. Crews removed 25 tons of trash from the North Shore. Paramedics treated 78 people and took 29 to the hospital.

